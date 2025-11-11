Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has debunked reports claiming that he contested as the Labour Party’s (LP) flag bearer in the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election.

In a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, Moghalu expressed disappointment over several media reports that wrongly identified him as the LP candidate, with some even publishing his photograph alongside the stories.

Describing the reports as “false and misleading,” he clarified that the publications had mistaken him for George Moghalu, who was the actual Labour Party’s candidate in the election.

“I am distressed to have seen several news reports in newspapers and other media on the recently held Anambra State governorship election in Nigeria, citing ‘Kingsley Moghalu’ as the candidate of the Labour Party @NgLabour, with some running my photograph along with their reports.

“These reports are false, unfortunate, and smack of lazy reporting, as they apparently conflated Chief George Moghalu, who was the Labour Party candidate in the election, with me,” he wrote.

Moghalu further clarified that he is not a member of any political party, did not contest the Anambra election, and has not been involved in partisan politics since 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not a member of any political party in Nigeria. I was not a candidate in the Anambra State gubernatorial election held on November 8, 2025.

“I resigned from participation in partisan politics in September 2022, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. I was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election,” he added.

He also urged media organisations that circulated the incorrect reports to issue prompt corrections and retractions.

The actual Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, contested against incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to official results declared by the Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, Soludo emerged victorious with a wide margin over his opponents.