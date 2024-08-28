Nigerian Music Video Director, ThankGod Omori, popularly known as TG Omori has asked for prayers after a failed kidney transplant.

Omori, in a post on social media on Wednesday, announced the failure of a kidney transplant process he undertook at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos on Tuesday.

The music director narrated that his only brother donated one of his kidneys for the transplant.

He also disclosed that he went into the theatre three times for the process.

“One year after my kidney crashed I just had a failed transplant at St Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me. Went into this theater 3 times, wasn’t just destined to die today,” he wrote.

The music director shared pictures of himself on his Instagram story in the late hours of Tuesday with the caption, “Keep my spirit alive.”

Omori also posted on his Instagram story recently, saying,” I don’t wanna die.”

LEADERSHIP understands that the 29-year-old music producer has been battling kidney issues for one year.

The Cross River State-born Omori grew up in the Agungi area of Lagos State.

He started his career at the age of 20 after graduating from PEFTI Film Institute and has won numerous awards for his craft.