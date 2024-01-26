Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has cried out calling for prayers from his hospital bed.

Portable, who was attacked at his home for failing to perform at a show he was paid for, shared photos of himself on a hospital bed apparently in pain.

He shared several posts via Instagram on Friday, stating that he was in excruciating pain.

In one video posted via his Instagram story, the singer’s bloody ankle was wrapped in a bandage while his wrist was plastered.

“Didn’t get myself right since I was beaten by those guys, from one pain to another, just being strong for myself and my lover. Pray for me make God heal me totally,” he wrote.

Portable also challenged his fans to fight for victims of injustice while they are alive, asking rhetorically, “Nah only the dead una dey find justice for?”

He also wrote, “Feeling so much pain right now. Just your prayers. I don’t want to die young. Why them want make I fall…if you spoil me for who love me you go die young. Surrounded by haters, no one 2cover me, only God. SOS save our souls.”