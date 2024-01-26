The Lagos State chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Philip Aivoji, has been kidnapped.

It was gathered that Hon. Aivoji was kidnapped on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Ogere area of Ogun State, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The party chairman was reportedly coming from the PDP South-West zonal meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

The abductors have made contact with his family and were demanding N200m ransom.

It was learnt that another member of the Lagos State PDP Executive Committee, who was said to have escaped from the kidnappers, is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Reacting to the abduction of its Chairman, the Lagos State chapter of the PDP has called on security agencies and governments of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States to urgently intervene and secure the release of Hon. Aivoji.

The party stated that it was disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in the country, saying the government’s inability to address the menace was of deep concern.

According to a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Hon Hakeem Amode, the abduction of Aivoji underscored the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate the menace of kidnapping.

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.

“We firmly believe that, with increased efforts from security agencies, Aivoji can be rescued from these criminals, and we call on the public to support initiatives aimed at ending this threat to innocent lives,” the statement read in part.