Former President Goodluck Jonathan has briefed incumbent President Bola Tinubu on the volatile political situation in Guinea-Bissau, following a controversial military takeover that has drawn sharp condemnation from regional and international bodies.

Jonathan, a member of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections, had dismissed reports suggesting that a military coup took place in the country, describing the incident as a “ceremonial coup” rather than a genuine seizure of power.

However, at the cusp of announcing the collated presidential election results, the Army announced that it has ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday.

The development raised fears about the fate of Jonathan and African leaders on election duties in the country following the suspension of flights in and out of Guinea-Bissau.

However, former President arrived Nigeria on Thursday night after departing Guinea-Bissau following the purported coup that led to the overthrow of the government in the West African country.

The briefing comes as the regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau and demanding restoration of constitutional order.