Chelsea target, Victor Osimhen, has said he has already decided his future beyond the end of this season, heavily suggesting a move was on the cards for the Napoli striker.

The Super Eagles striker, who is highly sought after, said he planned on making a “next step” amid interest from the likes of Chelsea in the English Premier League (EPL).

Osimhen signed a new deal at Napoli only last month, through to the summer of 2026, but it is believed to include a release clause of around £112million.

He told CBS Sports: “I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season.

“I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.”

He added: “I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world.

“I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I’ve already made.”

Chelsea have made signing a striker their top transfer priority, but will not make a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, despite reports in Portugal suggesting an approach had been made. Sporting are demanding that his £87m release clause is paid in full.

The Blues remain keen on Osimhen and Ivan Toney, but both are expensive options and not viewed as realistic options in the January window.

Earlier this month, Osimhen hit out at claims he would move to Saudi Arabia this summer, and recently revealed that he “definitely” wants to play in the Premier League before the end of his career.

“Of course one day, definitely,” he told Sky Sports when asked if he wants to play in England.