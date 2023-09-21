Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has declared his respect for traditional institutions being the foundation of governance in Africa.

The governor who stated this when he received a delegation of the state’s traditional rulers led by the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Dokun Abolarin in his office, said his respect for traditional institutions informed his meeting with them shortly after he assumed office as governor of the state.

“The foundation of governance in Africa is the traditional institutions. That was why my first point of call as a governor was to assemble and brief you, our fathers, about the state of finance. I remember I gave you full details about the huge debt I inherited from the previous government”.

The governor in a release by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to responsive leadership as he told the traditional rulers that the state government is delivering on good governance.

He assured the royal fathers that inclusive and responsive leadership are his priorities to expand the capacity and efficiency of the state to deliver.

“Since we took over, we have judiciously managed state finance. We enforce due process and we place emphasis on the welfare of workers and people of Osun State”.

Earlier, Oba Abolarin commended the Governor for his massive delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Osun state alongside his pro-people style.

“On behalf of all royal fathers, I applaud Governor Adeleke for his successful governance so far. There is no doubt that you have positively impacted the state since you took over”, the royal father remarked at the closed door meeting.