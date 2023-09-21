Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has debunked an online newspaper report that its national president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke described the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as an inconsequential body that is trying to polarize the Lagos chapter.

PFN’s Bureau of Publicity in a statement on Wednesday said the allegation that Bishop Wale Oke made derogatory remarks about CAN is baseless.

It said that the leadership of PFN was unequivocally committed to setting the records straight and hereby refuted the claims as baseless and out of context.

According to the bureau, the report is not only false but also damaging to the collective mission of both PFN and CAN as Christian organisations.

“It is crucial to clarify that our fellowship has always prioritized unity, respect and collaboration among all Christian organizations, regardless of their size or prominence.

“The PFN understands the importance of discerning fact from fiction in an age where misinformation and false claims abound. It is regrettable however that there are those who seek to sow discord for their own gain by spreading such falsehoods.

“The PFN and its entire membership stand united in debunking this erroneous report and urge all believers to remain focused on our critical mission of spreading the message of Jesus Christ’s love and redemption to the world”.

It noted that PFN was an integral part of CAN as it is affiliated to CAN in the CPFN/PFN Bloc where the current PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, incidentally was the national leader.