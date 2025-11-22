Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has declared that he has activated a concrete strategy to secure the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, following his conviction and life imprisonment sentence by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice James Omotosho had, on November 20, found Kanu guilty of terrorism-related offences and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a verdict that has triggered shock, sorrow, and intense reactions across the South-East.

Responding in a statement personally signed by the governor on Saturday, Otti said the plan to secure Kanu’s freedom had been in place since the early stages of the trial and was now being fully deployed.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” Otti stated.

He explained that during a previous visit to Kanu at the DSS facility in Abuja, he had conveyed progress made in high-level engagements with “the highest authorities” in the country, forming part of the agreed roadmap for an alternative political resolution.

Otti faulted the initial handling of the IPOB issue by federal authorities, saying poor management at the early stage allowed the crisis to escalate.

“The poor management of the IPOB issue at the incubation stage created the problem we have today, hence we cannot allow it to linger and create a bigger monstrous situation for us,” he said.

The governor urged politicians to refrain from exploiting Kanu’s situation for political gain, warning that such tactics could undermine ongoing efforts.

“May I caution politicians who have positioned themselves to play petty and dirty politics with the travails of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to jettison the idea, and rather work with us to secure his freedom,” he added.

Otti appealed for calm among Abia residents and the wider South-East population, asking them to avoid provocative statements that could jeopardise diplomatic engagements already underway.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with other stakeholders and concerned Nigerians to pursue a political and diplomatic resolution with the Federal Government.

“I have no doubt that with the assurances I have received from the Federal Government, a resolution is in sight and Mazi Kanu will receive his freedom,” the governor said.

Otti also recalled his long-standing advocacy for dialogue over force, referencing his 2017 article titled ‘Operation Python Dance: Killing a Fly With a Sledgehammer’, in which he condemned the military invasion of Kanu’s family home.

He assured the people of Abia State and the South-East of his “unwavering resolve” to pursue peace through dialogue, diplomacy, and strategic engagement until Kanu is freed.