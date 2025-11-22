A day after announcing the shutdown of 41 Federal Unity Colleges over escalating security threats, the Federal Government has debunked a viral message claiming that all schools nationwide have been instructed to close from November 24, 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement issued by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, described the message circulating on social media as “false, misleading, and not issued by any arm of government.”

On Friday, the Ministry confirmed that 41 Unity Schools, located across the North-West and some parts of the North-Central, were to be closed temporarily following intelligence reports and advisory from security agencies.

Officials said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure after a coordinated rise in attacks and attempted incursions near school environments.

The directive, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, instructed affected principals to “release students to their parents immediately and activate remote learning options where possible.”

It was against this backdrop that the fake nationwide closure notice began to circulate online.

However, reacting on Saturday, the Ministry stressed that no such national directive had been issued.

“The message currently circulating on social media platforms, alleging that schools nationwide have been directed to close from 24th November 2025, is false and misleading,” Boriowo said.

“It did not originate from the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Education, any State Ministry of Education, or any recognised security agency.”

She urged the public to rely solely on official communication channels, warning against the dangers of spreading unverified claims.

“We strongly advise members of the public to rely strictly on verified information issued through the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Education, State Governments, State Ministries of Education, and recognised security agencies.

“Any announcement or advisory coming from unofficial or unverified sources should be ignored and not shared.”

Boriowo emphasised that misinformation, especially concerning school safety, could heighten public anxiety and undermine coordinated security responses.