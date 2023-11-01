General manager of Benue Links Limited, Alexander Fanafa has disclosed that at the resumption of office, he met a debt profile of N261 million, while the cash handover to him was N10 million.

Fanafa who made this known when he played host to members of the correspondent chapel in Makurdi also informed that some of the routes earlier suspended because of security reasons have now been re-open as a trial to ensure that citizens of the country access Benue Links to their various destination

While describing Benue Links as a company with a mandate of providing affordable, comfortable and reliable services to its customers across the country, the GM said following the current security challenges the company is collaborating with security agencies to ensure the safety of its customers, especially in places where there are security challenges.

The manager described the condition of the roads across the country as one among the major reasons for persistent attacks on transport companies vehicles including Benue links which must be looked into carefully.

He disclosed that Benue Links has created an information and communication technology unit to enable the company to know the database of the company’s staff and the number of vehicles in operation, adding that plans are underway to train staff to commence online booking for effective service delivery.

On the issue of complaints by customers on subjecting Benue Links to thorough checks more than other vehicles, the general manager called on patience from customers to allow the security operatives to do their work, saying except we notice cases of excesses, as a government company we are bound to cooperate.

“As a government company, we are poise to lead by example, our vehicles don’t carry contraband or anything incriminating, so we have advised our drivers to always allow security agencies to do their work anytime they are asked to stop while on transit,” he started.

He called on the media to partner with and support the company to ensure that the desire of Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration to cushion the effect of hardship on the people is achieved.