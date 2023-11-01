A non-profit organisation, Medicaid Cancer Foundation has donated N10 million to National Hospital Abuja to support cancer patients’ treatment at the hospital.

Chief medical director of National Hospital Abuja, Prof. Mahmud Raji, expressed gratitude over the donation, saying, “We are thankful to the Medicaid Cancer Foundation for this generous donation, which will enhance our ability to provide the best care and support for our cancer patients.”

The donation was part of the foundation’s #WalkAwayCancer 5KM walk campaign in Abuja. The #WalkAwayCancer 5KM walk marks a significant milestone in the foundation’s mission to combat cancer.

In a statement by founder and CEO of the foundation and former first lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, she said the walk, which took place on October 28, 2023, starting from 2, Libreville Street, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, attracted thousands of enthusiastic individuals, including cancer survivors, caregivers, policymakers and supporters.

She said their collective aim was to raise awareness, express solidarity with those fighting cancer, and contribute to the fight against this challenging disease.

“The #WalkAwayCancer event embodied unity, determination, and a shared commitment to reducing the burden of cancer. Participants, dressed in vibrant pink, blue and white kit, marched together in support of cancer patients and their families,” she said.

Mrs Bagudu expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable turnout. “This event underscores our unwavering dedication to raising awareness and fighting cancer. The overwhelming support we received is a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of early detection, prevention, and support for those affected by this disease,” she stated.

The CEO of the Foundation enjoined Nigerians to go for regular cancer screening to ensure early detection of the disease. She said most people present late for cancer diagnosis and care in the country, adding that early detection was key to reducing the mortality and morbidity from the disease.

She said Nigerians should harness the opportunity of the federal government’s recent introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the country for girls between the ages of nine and 14 years, saying that doing so would help protect them against cervical cancer.