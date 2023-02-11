Ogun State Police Command on Friday, paraded suspected killers of the Ogun couple; Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye who were gruesomely murdered on the eve of the New Year celebration shortly after returning from the year 2022/2023 cross – over service.

The suspects; Lekan Adekanbi a.k.a Koroba; Ahmed Odetola a.k.a Akamo and Waheed Adeniji a.k.a Koffi were all arrested by police operatives after a painstaking intelligence based investigation embarked upon by the command before they were eventually apprehended at Ogere, in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state on Thursday 9th February, 2023.

The couple: Kehinde, who was a staff I the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and his wife, Bukola Fatinoye, a Principal Secretary at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), were killed alongside their only son, Oreoluwa in the most gruesome manner on the fateful day and the suspects also set their corpses ablaze in order to cover their tracks.

Parading the suspect on Friday at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said Lekan, who was the driver to the deceased family, was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, while investigation was ongoing.

In a confessional statement obtained from the suspects, the prime suspect, Lekan said he organized for the murder of the couple because they refused to increase his monthly salary and their denial of a loan application he had requested for to enable him purchase a motorcycle.

Lekan further stated that he invited the two other suspects; Ahmed Akamo and Koffi, who were later confirmed to be members of a secret cult group to join him so as to rob the couple.

“Having got hold of the couple, they forced the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye to transfer money from his account to “Kuda” bank account of Ahmed Odetola, but the transfer failed. It was then Lekan Adekanbi gave the deceased his own Access bank account to which the sum of N1, 102, 000 (One million one hundred and two thousand) was transferred at gunpoint”.

Since Lekan realized that his identity has been known through his bank account, he decided with others to terminate the life of the couple, consequent upon which Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a Koffi took a knife from their kitchen and slaughtered the husband Kehinde Fatinoye, while Lekan Adekanbi used sledge hammer he purposely brought for the operation to hit the wife Bukola Fatinoye on the head and she died on the spot”.

“While the operation was going on,

PPRO further disclosed that the only son of the deceased, Oreoluwa Fatinoye and their adopted son, Felix Olorunyomi walked in while the operation was going on “and the hoodlums pounced on them too: tied them with rope and drove them to Ogun River Bridge at Adigbe where they threw the two of them into the river.

“Luck however, smiled at Felix Olorunyomi when the rope on his hand loosed and he was able to swim out of the river. But Oreoluwa was not that lucky as his dead body was recovered the following day”.

Oyeyemi however, said that the command’s Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba has ordered that the suspects be charged to court as soon as possible.