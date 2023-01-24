With barely a month to the start of the 2023 general election, the House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency seat of Delta State, Anthony Onochie Ochei, popularly referred to as ‘Onochieobodo’, has promised to partner with the federal government and donor agencies to push his legislative agenda to fruition.

The aspiring federal lawmaker, who is flying the banner of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), stated this in a chat with journalists at the weekend.

“We want to reclaim the lost ground and strengthen women and youth in our communities. I promise to lead this initiative from the front to unleash our collective social capital, competitiveness, creativity and entrepreneurship of our people.

“I will collaborate with key federal government agencies and donor agencies to drive this initiative from design to implementation,” assured

Onochieobodo.

Anthony Onochie Ochei, who is a Chartered Accountant, Chartered Tax Practitioner and a Certified Professional Forensic Accountant, is a graduate of Accounting from the Polytechnic, Ibadan with MBA in Banking and Finance from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who boasts of extensive experience in both private and public sectors further spoke of how his past engagements would rub off positively on his legislative assignment if elected.

“In the course of my career, I have taken every opportunity to engage and take the appropriate lessons for the next stage.

“I did my National Youth Service Corps at the National Assembly as my place of primary assignment. Serving with the House Committee on Solid Minerals provided me with some valuable takeaways. I have also consulted for various committees in the Senate and House of Representative since 2008.

“I consulted on several key national assignments which provided me with good lessons about the structure of the public sector and how it can be reformed for improved services to the citizens. Serving as internal consultant to the Honourable Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources from 2008 to 2010, and later as Special Assistant (Finance) to the Honourable Minister of Transport from 2011 to 2015 was a good preparation time,” Onochieobodo added.

Continuing, Anthony Ochei said, “I led several public hearings of the National Assembly as key consultant which gives me an edge over other contestants in this race. Working with both the Executive and legislature in various capacities places me shoulder high above others candidates in this race.

“I believe I’m most prepared by every standard to represent the good people of Aniocha and Oshimili. The National Assembly is a familiar turf for me, hence I will hit the ground running from day one,” said Onochieobodo.

While noting that democracy is all about development, Onochieobodo called on the people of the constituency, particularly those of eligible voting age to reject other parties and place their hope in the NNPP, a party, he noted, is committed to the transformation of Nigeria in all sectors of the economy.

Should he emerge victorious in the general elections, Onochieobodo will be representing four local government areas, comprising

Aniocha South, Aniocha North, Oshimili South and Oshimili North in the House of Representatives in Abuja.