Mark 5:1-6

We continue with the story of that mad man of Gadara that changed within 24 hours. All he did was encounter Jesus and his story changed.

I see somebody here: you have been here for the third time of this meeting, within the next 10 days, something will happen in your life that will change your story to glory! in the name of Jesus

Very soon, we are going to start the story changing prayers and as we do these prayers, ten things will happen in camp of your enemies: unrepentant and stubborn enemies will receive disgrace;

Stubborn pursuers will begin to run mad;

if your case has been handed over to witch doctors, they will be pursued by their own medicine; all the programmed affliction will begin to backfire;

– for all who are in this meeting, the grave diggers shall bury themselves;

– all those tongues anointed to curse you, shall nakedly curse themselves on the streets;- all the witchcraft birds flying against you shall crash-land;

– that evil hand that has been restraining your head from being lifted up shall wither like the hand of Jeroboam, in the name of Jesus; – those hired to curse you shall die shamefully like Balaam; & -the physical and spiritual assassins assigned against you, shall all destroyed themselves!

So when those prayers start now, pray like a man or woman from another world.

*God wants His children to:*

– stand out in achievements.;

– refuse to be demoted;

– distinguish themselves anywhere they are; be a man or woman of distinction;- be examples to others;

– pierce the darkness surrounding them. That is part of why we are praying these story changing prayers; be somebody others will emulate, for good;- be a divine showpiece;

– break free from the collective captivity of their families; &

– rewrite their family histories. I see somebody here this evening: you shall rewrite your family history, in the name of Jesus_

– refuse to accept failure as a culture;

– be a light in darkness;

– tower above others;

– shine forth like stars;

-become environmental transformers.

We need to pray that the story will change. The law of change is the most powerful law in nature. When a life is changed, a world is changed.

Listen and listen carefully to me now: to go from where you are now to where you have not been, a change is necessary. Jacob would have died in his terrible position. But one night he cried for a change.

Jabez would have died in sorrow. But one day, he cried for a change. Blind Bartimaeus would have died a blind man. But one day, he cried for a change.

So to go from where you are now, to where you have not been, a change is needed. When you do not cry out for a change, that is what produces men who are talented but unsuccessful.

The price of progress is change. Even history is a record of change. There is nothing you can do to alter the past, but you can alter the future. Anything that is refusing to change is not alive. And when a person stops changing, he is finished. You need to cry out loud and clear for a change.

If you do not cry out for a change, you remain where you are. And if you do not change, you do not grow. If you do not cry out for a change, you remain in chains. You need to cry out tonight for a change. And that is why we are having this programme.

the first thing we need to do is to become a friend of God; Have violent faith; faith that does not take “no” for an answer; Pray violent prayer for a change. All the prayers for change are not gentle. The prayer Jacob prayed was not a gentle prayer.

The prayer Jabez prayed was not a gentle prayer.

The cry of blind Bartimaeus was not a gentle prayer.

PRAYER POINTS