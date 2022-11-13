GODWIN ENNA writes on the brewing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State and how the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is leveraging on the rift among chieftains of the opposition party in the state

The emerging issues in the Katsina State chapter of the PDP, brewing between Ibrahim Shehu Shema, the former Katsina governor and Mustapha Inuwa poses a threat to the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Lado Danmarke, in the coming elections.

It is a known fact that Shema and the former APC chieftain were not in good terms over a series of litigations and un-aligning interests, and since the defection of Inuwa from the APC, who is considered to be one of the most influential politicians in Katsina politics, the old wounds seem to have been gouged, birthing fresh animosity and rift.

Apart from the bitter experiences that started when Shema was the governor, the issue this time is now a fight of supremacy and party leadership, of which Inuwa’s membership in the PDP is beginning to outshine Shema’s strength and popularity, who hitherto was the leader.

One will have assumed that by now their relationship could have been cordial since the duo are on the same train fighting for a common interest.

To say the least, the former Katsina state governor seems not to be comfortable with the presence of Inuwa in the PDP which resulted in the current friction and, should nothing be done urgently, the chances of the PDP winning Katsina in 2023 is slim.

To further confirm this assertion, it was alleged that, Shema a few days ago secretly had a meeting with APC’s Umar Dikko Radda in Kaduna and discussed extensively the recent happening in the state, vis-a-vis their interest. Though the outcome of the Kaduna meeting is sketchy, it was also alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the meeting and assured to give the needed support to return APC to power in 2023.

As discussion on the possible alignment is ongoing against the PDP, the thriving influence and acceptability of Radda of APC have continued to reduce the chances of the opposition parties in Katsina state.

Analysts have argued that out of the thirteen gubernatorial candidates contesting the seat, Radda appears to be leading and riding to the government house, considering his political experiences and persuasive rhetoric in attracting the attention of both elites, youth and women who are now aligning with him.

Already, some political parties seem jittery and others have begun to lose confidence in the 2023 guber poll, due to the uncommon wave Radda is lately making in the state.

Radda’s victory at the primary left a lot of people astonished, especially those who underrated his capacity of making any impact, not to talk of picking the party’s ticket with 506 votes, ahead of the former secretary to state government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa and the deputy governor, QS MannirYakubuu who were then considered as the strongest contenders.

Political analysts are of the view that Inuwa’s inability to withstand the pressures and shame of losing the ticket, and wouldn’t want to work for the party to victory seeing Radda becoming governor, made him dump the party and pitched a tent with the PDP.

At first, Inuwa’s defection alongside others created fear and uncertainties in the ruling party, but the swift strategy mounted by Governor Bello Masari, where he instituted reconciliation committees in the three senatorial zones, did renew confidence and hope for the party possibly winning the election.

In one of the recent reconciliation meetings held in Musawa local government, the chairman of the committee in Funtua district, Senator Abu Ibrahim said, they were able to meet with all the aggrieved persons and reached an agreement to work for the party.

He affirmed the confidence of the zone to deliver 99 per cent votes to APC in the 2023 election and urged other zones to imbibe the same spirit for APC to convincingly win all seats.

Another gist that is giving rise to the relevance of APC and its candidate is the recent frazzle controversy in the PDP. The dispute is between the camps of former Governor Shema and the PDP candidate, Lado Danmarke over alleged betrayal and loss of confidence in the leadership of the party.

The issue deteriorated when some PDP officials believed to be loyal to the governorship candidate, Yakubu Danmarke, met in Kano and removed the party’s chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Magijiri and his deputy, Salisu Lawal Uli, over alleged loss of confidence and trust.

The officials allegedly aligned themselves with 24 council chairmen, 13 House of Rep and two Senatorial candidates of the party to plot the removal of the chairman and his deputy, and then ordained the Daura zonal vice chairman of the party, Lawal Magaji as acting chairman.

A letter signed by the state secretary of the party, Hon. Sanusi Ali and addressed to the PDP national working committee (NWC), indicted Majigiri and his deputy, Uli of breaching section 58 subsection (i), (d), (f) and (h) of the party’s constitution as amended in 2017.

But Salisu Yusuf Majigiri had reacted to the allegations, saying he had already handed over the affairs of the party to the vice, Salisu Lawal Uli, since he picked the Mashi/ Dutsi Federal Constituency ticket of the party. Therefore, seing no reason for issuing what he described as mischief.

And barely a few days after, the acting chairman, Salisu Lawal Uli, in a letter addressed to the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu announced a lift on the suspension of the gubernatorial candidate, Lado Danmarke who he sanctioned during the crisis.

The letter read thus: “I humbly wish to write on behalf of the state working committee based on consultation with elders of the party at both state and national levels to lift the one-month suspension of Katsina State PDP gubernatorial candidate:

“That he will identify totally with PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and recognises/work with the Katsina leadership of the party under the Acting Chairmanship of Salisu Lawal Uli led Katsina Peoples Democratic Party working committee and other duly elected party structure at all levels.

“That he should desist from forming parallel party structures at all levels of the party in Katsina State. And that he will work with the campaign council structure of the state as submitted to the national headquarters by the Katsina state chapter of the PDP.”

Also, in a swift reaction, Danmarke said, the party officials lacked constitutional power to suspend him from the party, which he laboured to sustain for years.

He explained: “In the first place, does the leadership of the party have the power to suspend me from the party? They do not. I am still the 2023 governorship candidate in Katsina State.”

What is happening in the PDP in Katsina state, is likened to a drama series “House of Commotion”, characterised by a lot of confusing and rival scenes that may put the party on the fence about seeing APC returning to power.

Meanwhile, it is indeed a tough moment for the PDP in the state, as Shema and his loyalists are protesting against Inuwa becoming the party leader, while on the other hand, Danmarke and his loyalists preferred Inuwa.

At this point, to say Inuwa’s defection to the PDP is now a problem to the PDP is not far from the truth, giving his rift with Shema and the controversy created in the two camps.

This puts the pin to the stake and could risk the party’s chances at winning the 2023 election as many of the loyalists have already taken sides with their favourite leaders without heeding to plan for the election.