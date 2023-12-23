President Bola Tinubu has expressed his unwavering reliance on the support of Nigerians, both those who voted for him and those who did not.

Speaking at the Ansar Ud Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) Mosque in Surulere, Lagos State, the President celebrated the organisation’s centenary establishment on December 21, 1923.

Acknowledging his commitment to serve the nation since assuming office, he highlighted the responsibility bestowed upon him by God to serve Nigerians diligently.

“I am grateful to the Ansarudeen for their support during the election. I deeply appreciate it, and it serves as a motivation for us in government to maintain our focus,” Tinubu stated.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to building a better society, irrespective of ethnic, religious, or geographical differences, emphasising the implementation of policies aimed at alleviating citizens’ concerns.

“We are cognizant of their challenges and are working to address them comprehensively. Nigerians are urged to be patient as the benefits of these measures will soon become evident,” Tinubu assured.

Highlighting the ADS’s accomplishment of a century marked by stability, sustainability, and strategic planning, Tinubu praised their focused efforts, calling it a testament to the achievements possible through diligent planning in society.

Sheik Abdulrahman Ahmed, the National Missioner of ADS, called upon political officeholders to prioritise meeting the needs of the electorate, emphasising the expectations placed upon leaders by the people.

He also urged citizens to continue obeying constitutional authority while praying for their leaders, emphasising the positive impact of such prayers on their lives. He vowed to continue religious leaders’ efforts towards this cause. (NAN)