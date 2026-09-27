The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said he never questioned the President’s leadership qualities despite instances when Tinubu’s political decisions did not align with his personal preferences.

Gbajabiamila also reaffirmed his loyalty to the President, saying he would not betray the trust Tinubu had placed in him.

He spoke at the 2026 Gbaja Mega Empowerment Programme in Lagos, where he cautioned detractors against using blackmail, threats or false information to attack him or participants in the programme.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said no amount of money, threats or misinformation would stop him from performing his duties or carrying out assignments entrusted to him by the President.

“I want to speak clearly and honestly to everyone involved in the attacks. No amount of money, threats, or false information, whether coming from inside or outside, will stop me from doing my job or from carrying out the work that the President has entrusted me with,” he said.

Gbajabiamila warned those allegedly using his name to defraud or mislead others, saying such actions would eventually attract legal consequences.

“If someone uses my name to cheat people or lie about me, I want them to know that the law will eventually find them,” he said.

Speaking on his relationship with Tinubu, Gbajabiamila said loyalty had remained central to their political relationship, noting that he had worked with the President for many years.

He acknowledged that there had been occasions when Tinubu’s political decisions did not align with his personal preferences but said such differences never made him question the President’s leadership.

“I didn’t question Tinubu’s leadership qualities and I never betrayed his trust in me. I was loyal back then and I am still loyal now,” Gbajabiamila said.