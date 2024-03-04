Reflecting on his political career, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State said it never occurred to him that he would become a governor.

He said this at the weekend at the national preaching session organised by the Izala Group at Gwallaga Jumma’ah Mosque Bauchi.

“I never imagined that one day I would become a governor because I have passed the stage where I may have the tiniest hope of achieving this feat,” he said.

Mohammed, who added the “leadership role is a trial,” said over the years, Bauchi has enjoyed a peaceful atmosphere, hence all faith leaders should intensify prayers to sustain the peace.

The governor said unlike states where natives are unable to go to farm because of insecurity, citizens of Bauchi State can go to farm and school because of the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He said President Bola Tinubu also needs prayers and support to turn around the economic and security misfortunes of the country for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Mohammed acknowledged that the country is experiencing a national problem which is affecting everyone.

Stressing that the situation is not restricted to a particular region or state, he said Nigerians need to pray for the president to come up with and implement workable solutions to these problems.