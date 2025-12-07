Carlo Ancelotti says he doesn’t “owe” anyone a place in his Brazil 2026 World Cup squad after once again being asked about Santos star Neymar’s prospects.

The Brazil icon has repeatedly been left out of recent national squads due to injury issues, but after scoring a hat-trick for his club last time out, speculation over his World Cup place is intensifying. However, the Italian made it clear he will not be pressured into certain picks.

According to two Brazilian greats, Neymar has been an icon for the national team over the past decade or so. He was their standard bearer at their home World Cup in 2014 as they bowed out in the semi-finals to a rampant Germany, but also helped them win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The former Barcelona star was once one of the best players in the world but now he is 33 and has struggled with form and injury in his second spell at boyhood club Santos, although he has come good right at the end of the season for them as they aim to stave off relegation. Indeed, ex-AC Milan ace Cafu says that the forward is not the player he once was.

He told BBC Sport: “For 15 years, Neymar was Brazil’s undisputed star, carrying enormous expectations and responsibility on his own. But no one wins the World Cup alone. Putting all our hopes on him at the moment is difficult because he struggles to even play three games in a row.”

Despite that, 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldo has complete faith in his compatriot. “He’s a crucial player for Brazil – there’s no one else like Neymar. It’s an exaggeration from a minority who believe he’s neglecting his physical recovery. Anyone who has been in football knows perfectly how hard it is to come back from an injury and regain rhythm and confidence. He’s right on track,” he said.

Earlier this week, Ancelotti warned Neymar and Vinicius Junior, who has also struggled with injuries of late, that they need to be at “100%” to make Brazil’s World Cup squad.

He said: “There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It’s not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I’ll call up another player who is at 100%, because it’s a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players.”

After Brazil found out they have Scotland, Morocco, and Haiti in their 2026 World Cup group, the Italian was once again asked about Neymar’s chances of being involved in the tournament.

He told reporters on Friday: “If we talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players. The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that they are very interested in Neymar, I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup and period. I don’t owe anyone a debt.”

Ancelotti was also asked which of his players can inspire Brazil to World Cup glory. The national side is packed with quality players such as Vinicius, Rodrygo, Estevao, Raphinha, and more. Despite all that talent, the former Real Madrid boss gave little away.

“I can make a list of players who can be protagonists in the World Cup,” he said. “It may be that now we don’t have a referential player in this sense, but we will have many referential players. I can make a list, we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, some of the best defenders, top midfielders and some players up front. I said I don’t want players who want to be the best in the world, I want players who want to win the Cup. The important thing is not to have referents, but to have players who want to win.”