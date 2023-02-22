Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has told his constituents to come out en masse to vote for him in the Saturday’s Senatorial election.

Recall that Nnamani was recently expelled by his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a move he has since faulted and contested.

However, Nnamani in a statement yesterday, affirmed that his candidature for the election is neither threatened nor shaken submitting that “ in Enugu East Senatorial zone , there is no vacancy”.

He told his people to ignore any insinuation to the contrary, assuring that he is mentally and psychologically prepared for Saturday’s election.

The federal lawmaker assured his constituents of continued effective and quality representation in the Senate, saying that Enugu East will get her fair share of dividends of democracy.

He added that he will be fair and just to all adding “whatever be your interest and concerns will always be my mission and purpose in the Senate”.

Nnamani urged his people to be law abiding just as he canvassed for a peaceful conduct of the elections.