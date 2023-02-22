Directorate of National Youth Mobilisation APC North West Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has charged members of his directorate to embark on aggressive mobilisation on the “Get out to vote” initiative.

Director of the North West Youth Mobilisation, Bar.Bello Muhammad Goronyo said the remaining days of campaign are critical adding that North West remain an indispensable and determining factor for the elections particularly the Saturday’s presidential election.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Northern governors and the APC leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in standing firm for power shift to South on the principles of unity, equity, fairness and justice, Goronyo said, the support for Asiwaju/Shettima is in view of their capacity, experience and commitment to the Nigerian project.

He also urged all the North West state directors to embark on a rigorous campaign on Get out to vote in all the nooks and crannies and ensure they reach the doorstep of all eligible voters.

Goronyo called on Nigerians not to be discouraged by the pains caused by the fuel scarcity and currency redesign and naira swap, stressing that it is a passing phase

He said in a Tinubu presidency, Nigerians will enjoy a new phase of life, urging Nigerians to come out in their numbers to vote for the Presidential candidate of the APC.

“As we move to Election Day, February 25, 2023, we are confident that our youths in all the seven states of North-West will give all necessary guidance to party members, candidates, and all party supporters. We call on all members of the Presidential Campaign Council from the zone to join all our party leaders at state levels to ensure effective mobilisation of voters on Election Day.

mind everyone that in the end politics is local and victory for the election will be at the polling unit.

“Without doubt, APC North-West Presidential Rally has affirmed that North-West is APC and APC is North-West. We must remind Nigerians that the political history of Nigeria has shown that every Presidential candidate that wins the votes of North-West wins the Presidency.

“With APC youths united in North-West, supported by all party members and all candidates at all levels, insha Allah, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the February 25, 2023 Presidential election in North-West and will be returned eventually as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!” Goronyo reiterated.