The factional President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF, Mr.Igoche Mark says he remains the authentic President of the NBBF following the Sports Ministry’s dissolution of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), a body inaugurated by the Minister, Sunday Dare, which was given the mandate to run the affairs of basketball in Nigeria.

Mark in a statement issued on Friday maintained that he has not surrender his mandate to anybody, insisting that critical key stakeholders of Basketball elected him and his board to develop and grow the game.

“My attention has been drawn to Wednesday’s (August 17, 2022) Press Release from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Signed by the Director of Press and Public Relation, Mr. Mohammed Manga dwelling on the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), a body inaugurated by the Minister, Sunday Dare, and given the mandate to run the affairs of basketball in Nigeria following the country’s withdrawal from international basketball.

“While the question of who now superintends over the affairs of Basketball in Nigeria still remains unclear, going by the announcement from the Sports Ministry, let me use this medium to unequivocally assert, and clear the air that I have not, and will not surrender the mandate given to me on January 31, 2022 by the key and critical stakeholders of the game.

‘’A mandate that stands for the growth and development of basketball in Nigeria. It is on that mandate I stand.”His statement reads

He gave reasons why his election was authentic, stating that the election in Benin was full of irregularities, as he and some stakeholders were barred from the Benin election through a court order instituted by Engr.Musa Kida.

“Let me mention here that for any election to be valid, it must be seen to be free, fair and credible. All three essential components were lacking in the purported NBBF election, held in Benin City, Edo State. Infact, the exercise there was a rouse.

“It is on record that one Engr. Musa Kida who is currently parading himself as the NBBF President instituted a case against me, and three others including the duly elected Players’ Rep, Mr. Stanley Gumut and the Kaduna State Basketball Chairman, Pastor Skambo Morrison at the Edo State High Court in a Suit No B/52/2022.

“That suit sought to restrain us from participating in the January 31, 2022 election, held in Benin City.On the other hand, the process that gave birth to my election and those of my Board was hinged on the Sports Ministry’s directive in a letter with reference number NBBF/CESG.83/2022/Vol.1/127 to conduct the election at the venue so directed by the Ministry.There has been no other letter from the Sports Ministry countering the aforementioned.”

Mark concluded his statement by calling for calm, as ‘his board’ is set to engage the Sports Ministry to clear the air over the leadership impasse.