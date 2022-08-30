Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has claimed that an unnamed rapist and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, attended the reception for a former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, back to the PDP, in Kano on Monday.

Shekarau, who is the Senator representing Kano Central in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the PDP.

The lawmaker was formally received back to the party at his Mundubawa residence in Kano at an event attended by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, among other top party chieftains including serving and former governors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike spoke on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Estate in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor said: “I was watching television yesterday (Monday) when they went to Kano to receive Shekarau. I saw one rapist from Rivers State sitting at the back where he went to join them to receive Shekarau but I asked him; ‘How many people have you made to join your party in your state?’

“You have gone to receive somebody somewhere but you have not made efforts to receive other people to join your own party in your state.

“You like when food is ready, you’ll go but for you to cook, it is where people have cooked that you go to eat the food but you won’t cook your own.

“As people who want the party to win or who want their candidate to win the election, what role are you playing in your state to make sure your party wins the election?

“How many people have you been able to galvanise, mobilise them for them to leave their party to join your party? That is to show you are committed, willing and ready to make your party win an election.”