Former governor of Abia State and incumbent Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK), has dismissed suggestions that he amassed his wealth from holding political offices, saying he was already a rich man before the advent of the 4th Republic in 1999.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Kalu was the first elected governor of Abia State in 1999, and served two terms of eight years until 2007.

The former Abia State governor, who was apparently responding to allegations that he bought a mansion in the United States of America by virtue of holding political office in Nigeria, outrightly rejected the notion, saying such discourse, to say the least, was unfortunate, fallacious and an insult to his economic stature.

Taking to his verified Facebook page on Thursday night, Kalu explained his political and business networks before 1999, which put him at a vantage position to dictate and contribute to things even before the military relinquished power to politicians on May 29, 1999.

Kalu, now a lawmaker, businessman and newspaper publisher, wrote: “OUK was not made after he became governor from 1998. It’s on record that OUK was a major political player even before the third republic. During the formation of new political parties that eventually took over power from the military, OUK provided his palatial home at no 1 Adeleke victoria island lagos as venue from where he sponsored most of the groups( the west , the north and east gathered there day and night) that metamorphosed into PDP.

“He was already a major player in maritime industry owing many commercial ships, owned banks that played major roles in nigeria and in most west African states,of course not a few people knew his strength in the Aviation industry with his commanding dominance of his slok Airline, Dr Uzor Orji Kalu was of course the founder and owner of Slok group that had (or has) manufacturing industries at Kalakuta st Apapa, ABA, Igbere and other parts of west African countries where he had presence.

“And it’s important to state here that OUK was the only governor apart from president Bola Ahmed Tinubu( his colleague then as lagos state) who after his tenure in Abia in 2007 had the capacity to start his own political party PPA that won two states in the south East in 2007 (Abia and Imo)!!! these are living historical facts.

“I therefore say, that for some people to indulge in any mischief that suggests that OUK may have bought the above talked about America house probably because he was a governor, to say the least is unfortunate, fallacious and an insult to the economic stature of Dr Orji Uzo kalu.

OUK has been around and can be counted as one of Nigeria’s old money men for over three decades and half.!

“No matter whatever his political opponents may say , this man has made his mark in this country. He is an accomplished achiever in every ramification.!”