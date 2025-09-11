Operatives of the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have killed an armed robbery gang leader, Umar Manu, a.k.a ‘Small’, after attacking the gang’s hideout.

The gang was crossing from the Nasarawa forests into the FCT through Karshi forests to launch attacks in FCT and returne to their hideout.

FCT Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “On 9th September 2025, operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, launched an operation targeting a gang of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers responsible for the armed attack at Zone E Extension, Apo Resettlement, on 23rd June 2025.

“Intelligence revealed that the gang had crossed from the Nasarawa forests into the FCT through Karshi forests, with plans to launch another deadly attack. Acting swiftly, the command’s operatives traced them to a hideout at Kurape Hills, where they were planning a fresh operation.

“On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire, but the gallant officers engaged them in a fierce gun duel. The gang leader, identified as Umar Manu aka “Small,” was neutralized, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds. Recovered from the scene were one AK-49 rifle with breech number A529, one AK-47 rifle with scratched out breech number, one AK-49 rifle with scratched out breech number, three magazines, and eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.”

The police further said during the gunfire exchange, the Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and one other team member sustained minor injuries. Both officers have since been treated and discharged from the hospital.