I Was Poisoned, My Wife Diagnosed Of Cancer, We’re Now Healed – Wike

Immediate-past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has revealed how he was poisoned in 2018 at the campaign secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State and experienced liver and kidney failure.

The former governor said he was diagnosed of multiple organ failure in a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.

He recalled that on one fateful Sunday in December 2018 when he was due to attend the thanksgiving programme of his then Chief of Staff, Chief Emeka Woke, he was incapacitated to attend the event because, according to him, he had been poisoned.

Wike spoke on Sunday at the family thanksgiving service organised in his honour at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery of the Diocese of Niger Delta North.

The former governor said: “From that Sunday, I never came down from my room. It was bad, but those who attended the January 1st State banquet of 2019, will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and I told my deputy governor to speak on my behalf.

“People didn’t know what was going on. After that banquet, by 12 midnight, I was taken out of the country because I thought it was over. When we got to Beirut, the doctors looked at me and I was looking at them. They were not telling me anything, they said we have to do many tests.”