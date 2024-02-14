An Abuja-based crypto currency expert and founder of Kumo Africa, Mr. Tega Abikure, has recounted his ordeal in the hands of Kidnappers who abducted him in the heart of Abuja.

The Crypto entrepreneur and venture capitalist had gone missing in Abuja in January 2024 by persons suspected to be kidnappers seeking ransom payments. It was, however, discovered that his kidnappers were likely rivals and competitors who had their eyes after his vast crypto currency portfolio.

In a telephone chat with newsmen, Tega said he was beaten, tortured, humiliated and dehumanised by his captors but declined to provide additional information, particularly about his release from the den of kidnappers and a possible motive.

He, however, maintained that “his primary concern is that of his safety and protection”, stating further that, “since investigations are currently ongoing and it is not in my power to divulge sensitive information that might jeopardise the efforts of security agencies”

The entrepreneur also revealed that, from the snippets of conversations he picked while in captivity from his abductor, his kidnapping has something to do with failed Bitcoin OTC transaction he had while at the USA about eight (8) months ago but maintained that investigators have not yet concluded on the link between the two events.

While assuring his customers and business partners and associates of the safety of their investments and the integrity in blockchain based transactions, he stated thus, ” crypto is the future of finance and crypto trading is a legitimate business with its associated risk like every other financial markets

He ended by urging Nigerians “with relevant information regarding his ordeal and other incidences of kidnapping to come forward to enable security personnel resolve the threat to his life, business as well as the safety and security of all Nigerians.