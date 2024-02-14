Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has launched the Kano Integrated Personal and Payroll Information System (KIPPIS) to ensure prudence, transparency, and accountability in managing public funds.

Governor Yusuf launched the payment system yesterday at the commencement of the 12th Executive Council meeting held in the Council Chamber of the Government House, Kano.

After his integration as pioneer enrollee, the governor said the system was introduced to centralise payments by the state, and local governments and operate e-financing in tandem with global financial practice.

He urged the members of the KIPPIS implementation committee to ensure the capturing of civil servants, pensioners and all political appointees for smooth and hitch-free running of the project across the State.

The spokesperson of the governor, Sanusi Dawakin Tofa, in a statement noted that while making elucidation on the project, the state accountant-general, Abdulkadir Abdussalam, said KIPPIS has the ability to sanitize payroll and pension systems using biometric technology, effective validation technique and it will rid the system of all excesses, infiltration, manipulations of any ilk, impersonations, and unnecessary deductions.

He added that the Incorporated e-payment abilities will save the government unnecessary bank charges, payroll payment problems, block leakages and engenders accountability and transparency in government engagements.

Also, the governor directed the secretary to the state government (SSG) to issue evaluation templates to Commissioners who are expected to fill and submit within next ten days to determine the retention of performing commissioners and relieving of those who underperformed from the state executive council.

According to the governor, the directive was based on a policy of his administration he made known at the swearing-in of the commissioners to evaluate their performance after every six months to ensure quality service delivery.