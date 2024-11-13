Former deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu yesterday said he went through a lot while he worked with his former boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He stated this yesterday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

When asked what his experience was working with the outgoing governor, Shaibu said although he was loyal to Obaseki, he “went through a lot” during the administration.

He also recounted his journey back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his rift with Obaseki.

He said “Yes. I am back in APC. I am one of the very young guys that started the APC in Edo State. Because of loyalty, I went with my governor. I decamped from APC to PDP not because I wanted to, but because I was loyal to Obaseki. I left APC because of him, and I am back to APC because of him.

“I thank him for the opportunity to be able to reunite with my father, Oshiomhole who I quarreled with because of Obaseki”.

The former deputy governor also said he would be ready to hand over office to the newly elected governor and deputy governor of the state, whether Obaseki was present or not.

Shuaibu’s clarification comes following rumours that Obaseki was nowhere to be found in the state.

Obaseki had on Monday, granted pardon to 10 inmates with less than one year to serve their terms in correctional centres in the state.

The pardon, in exercise of the governor’s prerogative of mercy, was contained in a statement by the Office of the Special Adviser, Media, Governor’s Office, headed by Crusoe Osagie.

Obaseki ended his tenure as governor on Monday and will today hand over power to the incoming governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo.

Okphebholo’s emergence came after his victory in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state, having defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo.

However, as news of his alleged disappearance from the state goes viral, Shuaibu said he was “deeply happy” to be handing over Okpebholo and his deputy.

He said, “I am deeply happy that today has come and I am going to be handing over to a new deputy governor.

“The governor and I have been apart. He does not communicate with me and we don’t talk. It is very unfortunate. I have not been able to see him in the last four days. Normally, if the governor is not there, the deputy governor will hand over. So whether he is there or not, I am ready to hand over”.

Okpebholo becomes the fifth governor of the state since the Fourth Republic commenced in 1999.