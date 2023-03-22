Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians that his administration would complete the construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), Red Line Project, before the end of his first term in office.

Sanwo-Olu who gave the assurance when he fielded questions from journalists yesterday after the inspection tour of the project that took him to Yaba and Ebute Meta axis of the state, where train stations and vehicular bridges overpass were sited stated that the Ebute Metta vehicular bridge overpass was 75 to 80 percent completed and while that of Yaba was 95 percent completed.

He said the state government was working with all the stakeholders, most especially the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to complete the project.

Sanwo-Olu said the two train stations in the axis were at various advance stages of completion and expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the Redline rail project and on the stretch of Ebute-Meta to Agbado.

The governor said when the project is completed, the unfortunate train accident which claimed lives at the PWD rail crossing could be averted considering the design of the ongoing modern red line project.

He said, “You have seen the train stations, especially the Yaba and Oyingbo train stations. We started at Yaba and we also have a vehicular bridge overpass. With the train station we believe we are about 75 to 80 percent complete and with the bridge it’s about 90 to 95 percent but the adjoining road to Yaba would be cleaned up.

“We are satisfied with the level of construction so far . You can also see there is also lots of construction there. You can see a lot of traders along the rail track, what we came here to do is a lot of advocacy that the track will be fully wall off when operation begins.