Some indigenes of Plateau living in the United States, have tasked the Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure effective and inclusive government that would reflect the will of the people.

The group, under the auspices of Plateau State Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), gave the advice in a congratulatory letter signed by its National President, Dr Barth Shepkong and addressed to Mr Mutfwang.

A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

It reads: “On behalf of the members of Plateau State Association USA Inc (PSA-USA), please accept our sincere congratulations on your success in being elected as governor and deputy governor of Plateau State in the just-concluded 2023 Gubernatorial elections.

“It is time to come together to build a better, united, and more inclusive Plateau State.

“The future belongs to us all. Let us work together to make it what we desire.

“The people of Plateau have spoken! We are aware that your service to the state does not come without sacrifice.

“We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction, and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to the people of Plateau.

“We look forward to an effective and inclusive government that reflects the will of the people.

“Best wishes and we look forward to working with you.”

The group also congratulated the Labour Party governorship candidate, Dr Patrick Dakum, and his deputy, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, for running exemplary campaigns.