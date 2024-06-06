President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will continue to prioritise infrastructural development as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the coming months and years.

Tinubu, who made this known yesterday in Abuja during the commissioning of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) from the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway, said he remains committed to delivering on his promises, empowering Nigerians, and building a nation that they can be proud of.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressed joy that the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) is the fourth completed road that they have proudly unveiled in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), all executed in less than one year.

“I am grateful to His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team, for their dedication and hard work in making this road a reality. These roads prove our administration’s vision for a modern, prosperous, inclusive federal capital.

“As we celebrate this achievement, it is crucial to acknowledge the concerted efforts of the FCT minister, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team, all stakeholders involved, including private sector partners.

“As I said the last time, Wike is a force of human nature. Love him, hate him, but you cannot ignore him. Because at every point in time, he is striving to redefine the meaning and concept of leadership,” he said.

Tinubu further said that Wike is one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria.

“There were loud protests when his name was initially mentioned, but I believe all my brothers and sisters who opposed his appointment are now hailing him. He is an exemplary leader, worthy of emulation by us all,” he said.

Earlier, Wike said when they resumed office, the administration decided to rehab all the major roads within the city altogether, Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Wuye, and other areas, to make them what they are supposed to be.

“It is not less than 170km when you add them up. It is important to let you know, but we do not believe we should begin to inaugurate such projects. But, just for the record, when we came on board, all those things were wearing a new look.

“The project we are about to inaugurate today was awarded in January 2010 at a cost of N17 billion. In 2023, it was revised to N18 billion.

“The contractor can attest that we are not owing a dime as far as this road is concerned. It is fully paid, and it is because of your directive embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda, that all ongoing must be completed. We are happy that the residents of Abuja can see the new look of the FCT,” he said.