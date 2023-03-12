Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has reiterated his commitment to prioritise wealth creation and promote an economy that works for people of the state if elected.

Speaking with newsmen in Lafia at the weekend, Ombugadu said he aims to create a conducive environment for micro and macroeconomic activities to thrive in the state.

He said this would involve implementing policies and initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship, attract investments and create jobs.

“One of the ways we plan to encourage entrepreneurship is by providing access to funding and business development support for aspiring entrepreneurs. We will partner financial institutions and development agencies to provide low-interest loans, grants and training programs for entrepreneurs.

“We also plan to create business incubation centers and innovation hubs where entrepreneurs can access resources and facilities to develop their businesses.

“Additionally, we will streamline the process for business registration and licensing to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start and operate their businesses,” he said.

He noted that attracting investments is crucial to creating a thriving economy in the state, and as such, his administration would create an enabling environment for investors by providing necessary infrastructure and offer incentives such as tax holidays, rebates and waivers for investors.

“In addition, we will showcase the state’s potential for investment opportunities through targeted marketing and promotion campaigns. We will also work to build a strong relationship with the private sector to foster partnerships and collaborations that will drive economic growth,” he added.

He described job creation as a key priority of his administration and this would be achieved by promoting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through access to funding and business development support.

“To make Nasarawa a hub for economic activities, we will prioritise the development of infrastructure that would support economic growth. We will also invest in human capital development by providing quality education and training programs to equip the workforce with the skills needed to participate in the economy,” he said.

He said smallholder farmers would be supported through access to funding, training and extension services to increase their productivity and profitability.