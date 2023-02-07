The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has assured that, if he’s elected as next President of Nigeria, he will exploit to the fullest the recent crude oil discovered in Bauchi and Gombe States, for the benefit of people of the two States and Nigerians generally.

Speaking at his presidential campaign rally in Bauchi on Tuesday, the former vice president said that his administration would also revive the rail transportation system in order to transport the crude oil to the seaports for the exportation.

Atiku expressed delight that for the almost two months the presidential campaign team has been touring the length and breadth of the country, it had never witnessed such a tumultuous crowd of supporters as seen in Bauchi, and commended State’s governor, Bala Mohammed, for garnering such unprecedented supporters in the State.

He said: “I want thank the people of Bauchi State for this wonderful support, the support that we have not seen in any other place across the country. I also want to thank Governor Bala Mohammed because of the good works he has done in Bauchi as we are seeing here today.

“Governor Bala Mohammed has constructed roads, schools, health facilities and we want to commend him for all these achievements. And we recommend him to you people so that you can vote for him, and if you vote for PDP, vote from top to bottom.

“I have also pledged that the petroleum resources that have been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe States will be exploited in broad benefits of the people, and I pledged to make sure our young men and women receive loans to set up their small and intermediate enterprises for self-employment,” Atiku disclosed.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Sokoto State governor, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State enumerated the leadership qualities of Atiku, saying he was the most suitable and qualified for the nation’s top job.

Fintiri, who also spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors present, berated the economic policies of the APC-led Federal Government, stressing that its recent Naira redesign policy was a calculated attempt to send the common man to his grave.

Also speaking, the host and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who argued that Bauchi State is a PDP stronghold, expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s presidential candidate has all the required experience for the office of Nigeria’s president, adding that if voted into office, PDP would correct the ills of the current administration.

The event had in attendance the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Governors of Bauchi, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, who is the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, and former governors, Senators, among others.