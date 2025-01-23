Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to combating insecurity without negotiating with criminals.

The Governor made this declaration during a courtesy visit by Major General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander of Joint Task Force Northwest Operation, at the Katsina Government House.

Governor Radda emphasised that while the state government remains open to fostering peace, negotiations with bandits would only occur under strict conditions involving active community participation.

“Our administration will not negotiate with criminals perpetuating evil acts in Katsina State,” Governor Radda declared.

“However, for those who sincerely repent and seek to reintegrate into society, we are ready to support them with resources and opportunities for a better life.”

To ensure lasting peace, the Governor revealed that a stakeholder engagement committee has been established to involve communities in peace-building initiatives.

The state government has also committed to reintegrating repentant individuals through livestock management and other productive ventures.

Governor Radda highlighted the state’s significant investment in security infrastructure, stating that Katsina leads among its peers.

He pledged continued logistical support, including addressing fuel supply challenges, to enhance the operational effectiveness of security forces.

The Governor commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Katsina community watch corps, which have collectively improved security in the state.

He praised the leadership of the Division and Brigade Commanders for their dedication, noting that the improved security situation has allowed farmers to return to their fields and transport goods to markets.

In his remarks, Major General Ajose acknowledged the progress made in security operations and outlined the objectives of the newly launched Operation Safe Northwest.

The initiative seeks to mobilise communities, enhance security operations, and achieve sustainable peace.

He also noted that the Chief of Defense Staff had written to four states within the zone regarding reports of bandits expressing interest in peace talks.

Major General Ajose reiterated the Nigerian Army’s policy of not engaging in direct negotiations with criminals but affirmed its commitment to holistic solutions for the security challenges.

The GOC expressed gratitude to Governor Radda for his unwavering support, particularly the funding for developing a Forward Operating Base (FOB).

The meeting was attended by the deputy governor, Malam Faruk Jobe; chief of staff, Alhaji Abdul Kadir Mamman Nasir; principal private secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; and other members of the State executive council.