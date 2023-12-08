Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that no level of sabotage will make him abandon his mandate to serve, protect and advance the fortunes of the state.

Fubara stated this yesterday while speaking at the 115 and 116 combined quarterly general meeting of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor, who declared the meeting open, reaffirmed his commitment to serve with humility, sincerity of purpose and accountability.

He said: “Although these are trying times, let us not forget that Rivers State is our collective inheritance, presently under my watch, to protect, defend and advance it as the governor.

“I assure you that I will not fail in this responsibility nor will I surrender our mandate and progress to intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage.

“I reaffirm my earlier statement and recommit myself to the path of peace as there is nothing to gain in a State of needless crisis.”

Fubara stated that drastic measures will be taken to strengthen education, healthcare and social services across the State so that no part, including the rural areas, will be left behind.

In advancing these human capital development efforts, the governor said the 2024 budget of the state will prioritise and provide sufficient funding to create universal access to affordable and quality education and healthcare services in the state.

He said: “We will also take deliberate steps to unlock the entrepreneurial spirit among our teeming unemployed youths through viable initiatives on skills development, entrepreneurship training and targeted investments in commercial agriculture.”

Fubara urged traditional rulers to be upright and royal fathers of integrity who do not compromise their neutrality.

The governor also enjoined them to be courageous to speak truth to power so that they do not lose their moral authority and legitimacy before their people.

He said: “We must all be worried about the plight of our youths, especially those in rural communities, most of whom are poor, neglected and almost forgotten in the government’s development plans, policies, and actions.

“As we all know, no human society can progress without peace and security. I will therefore urge you to continue to work tirelessly for the preservation of peace and security to attract sustainable development to your communities.”

Fubara harped on the need for everybody to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration at the federal level, asserting that Tinubu has shown determination at pulling the nation out of the prevailing economic nightmare and usher in a new era of sustainable economic progress, which is very reassuring.

In his address, the chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse declared the council’s support to the administration of Fubara.

Awuse urged trouble makers who are fanning the embers of discord to stop and let the governor concentrate on the work he was elected to do.

Also speaking, Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and and Community Affairs, Charles Amadi said his ministry has continued to maintain harmonious relationship with the council and will continue to collaborate with them to ease the discharge of their roles as royal fathers in peace building efforts in their domains.