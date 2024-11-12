The new Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has assured that he will not betray the trust reposed in him by the people of the state.

Okpebholo was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth governor of modern Edo State to occupy the Osadebey Avenue Government House since the state was created on August 27, 1991.

He succeeded the immediate-past Governor Godwin Obaseki after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

The new governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa were both sworn in by the Chief Justice of the state, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa who administered the oath of office on them at the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

After inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by the combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and other paramilitary organisations, the new governor in his address, described the moment as ‘humbling’.

He re-echoed his campaign promise to make Edo State safer by ensuring security for Edo citizens to live in peace and harmony, just as he pledged to tackle decay in infrastructure in the state.

The governor who was accompanied by his two daughters, said his administration will set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the 17th June 2019, episode where 14 elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly were denied inauguration, describing the situation as a “big blow to our democracy.”

He said, “We will not betray this confidence you have reposed in me and the Deputy Governor, Rt. Honourable Dennis Idahosa. The welfare of our citizens is top priority for us. To achieve this, we shall implement programmes, carefully outlined in my Five-point agenda, designed to grow a robust economy and improve the lives of our people.”

He listed security, infrastructure and road development, affordable healthcare, water and food sufficiency, and value-driven education across the state as his priority areas.

Okpebholo pledged to deal with criminals and improve land security for farming and other business activities to flourish again while committing to commence work to make roads in the state passable again.

He added that his administration will partner with the federal government, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, those in diaspora, and other stakeholders, to develop our state across all sectors.

Dignitaries in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony include Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Dr Abdulllahi Ganduje; Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma; his counterpart from Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo and the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh.