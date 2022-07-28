Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has bragged that no amount of blackmail or posturing by political oppositions will make his administration surrender to the antics of non-state actors.

This is even as the government says it’s now set to create 50,000 jobs through the revitalization of moribund industries.

The governor spoke yesterday at Orlu and Owerri respectively during the flag off of the construction of two new signature road projects: Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa to Ugah road and Owerri/Mbaise/Obowo to Umuahia road, both to be handled by Craneburg Construction firm.

Governor Uzodimma said, despite the unnecessary distractions of the opposition and non-state actors, the administration is determined to reduce the infrastructural deficit in Imo to the barest minimum.

He described the two roads as important economic roads to Imo people, connecting many local government areas to neigbhouring states of Anambra and Abia.

He reiterated that he has come to serve the people, hence his determination, in spite of all odds, to give them the best in terms of infrastructure as a key dividend of democracy.

Uzodimma came to power with a development plan to develop the three zones of Imo simultaneously and regretted that the enemies of progress stood their ground so as to derail the vision.

He described them as “people dreaming malaria dreams.” He bragged that he was he determined to achieve the mission and vision of that Development Plan. “I will not shy away from my primary responsibility of being the Governor of Imo State at this point in time.”

He blamed the so-called political leaders in Imo State who have refused to speak out on the evil deeds of hired killers of innocent Imo citizens and sponsors of insecurity in Imo.

The governor appealed to those sponsoring banditry, kidnapping, blackmail and cannibalism, as well as those behind the burning and destruction of public and private properties in the state for no just cause to think twice, saying “the economic waste is on the head of Imo State and a waste to all.”

He regretted that because of the activities of non-state actors INEC registration was stopped in Orlu zone, an area that has twelve (12 ) local government areas in Imo State, as the people were directed to go to Owerri to register, noting that “the resultant effect is that when the results are published the first will become the last.”

He solicited the support of all Orlu people, including traditional rulers, the clergy and youths to cooperate with the government and the contractor handling the newly flagged off road to enable them start the work and finish on schedule.

He reminded his audience that President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Imo State in August to commission the first two flagship roads.

At the Fire Service/Mbaise road, Governor Uzodimma expressed joy that he was flagging-off Owerri/Umuahia road as a “signature project that will bring about economic boom and illuminate the road to the benefit of those local governments and communities living along the road.”

He recalled how on assumption of office on January 15, 2020 Owerri was in a mess with bad roads littered all over and the people were making mockery of his name in relation to the bad roads.

“I took all the bullets and today my heart is gladdened by our performance that has shown people that this Government is working.”

He recalled all efforts made by the opposition to remove him from office which failed, saying “one with God is majority”

At all the flag-off venues, Governor Uzodimma thanked the people for keeping faith with his government, particularly the traditional rulers and political leaders, reminding them that they all have a role to play in making Imo a place for all to live.

The Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, explained that “it is the love the Governor has for Imo people that has propelled him to continue to embark on the critical road construction in spite of the economic downturn in the country today.”

He said that the Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa/Ugah road is 22.1kilometer, while the first phase of Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia road is 46 kilometers.

In the same vein, Craneburg Construction also assured that they will deliver quality jobs, noting that the Governor is a stickler for quality.

The member representing Aboh Mbaise in the Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Eddy Obinna thanked the governor on behalf of all the Mbaise elected and appointed officials, especially for the ambitious project.