Former Vice President and leading opposition figure, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Ibadanland in Oyo State was lucky to have Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan.

Advertisement

Atiku, a political ally of Ladoja before the latter’s ascension to the Ibadan throne, described Ibadan as a signpost of republicanism in traditional leadership in Nigeria, saying Oba Ladoja will bring his experience to bear in his new role of Olubadan.

The 2027 presidential hopeful, who was initially expected to grace the coronation of Oba Ladoja in Ibadan earlier on Friday, was, however, absent from the historic occasion attended by President Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians.

Advertisement

However, taking to his verified social media handles thereafter, Atiku congratulated Oba Ladoja, Arusa I, whom he described as “my brother and compatriot”, on his installation as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I acknowledge that the ancient city of Ibadan has been a signpost of republicanism in traditional leadership and that the emergence of Oba Ladoja at this moment exudes the beauty of Ibadan’s history.

“I am confident that Oba Ladoja would bring his wealth of experience as a businessman, politician, and seasoned administrator into his new role as the Olubadan.

“I believe that the city is lucky to have a man of diverse worldview like him as king. I have no doubt that just like his tenure as governor created the template for the development of modern Oyo State, Oba Ladoja will create an impact as Olubadan that every son and daughter of Ibadan, and friends of the ancient city like me, would be proud of.

“I join other friends and associates of Oba Ladoja to congratulate the good people of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole to welcome the dawn of a new and glorious era of Oba Ladoja’s reign.

“It is my fervent prayer that his reign shall bring fortune and peace to the land,” Atiku wrote.