Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board, marking his first major directive since his reinstatement after a six-month State of Emergency imposed on the State by President Bola Tinubu in March this year.

Advertisement

The announcement was contained in a special government’s statement issued on Friday evening by the State’s Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown, and obtained by our correspondent.

According to the statement, the functions of the dissolved board will now be managed by the Office of the State’s Accountant General until a new board is constituted.

Advertisement

“The Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board,” the statement read in part.

“Consequently, the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State, henceforth, will handle the functions of the Board. Members of the defunct board are by this notice advised to hand over all properties and assets of the board in their possession to the Director of Administration of the Board. His Excellency, the Executive Governor, will in due course constitute a new board to manage the affairs of Pensions.”

The government did not provide reasons for the dissolution.

This development is seen as a significant step by Governor Fubara, coming just days after his return to office, and may signal the beginning of wider administrative changes in the State.