Some eminent Nigerians have sent messages of felicitation to the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark on his 76th birthday.

In separate messages to Mark, the leaders praised him for his good conduct and steadfastness over the years.

His former boss, military President, Ibrahim Babangida described Mark as a very diligent and hardworking officer who earned the reputation as a distinguished officer and gentleman.

According to Babangida, “Mark epitomises an inimitable example of a thorough-bred army general who has made a name for himself in both the military and democratic administration”.

He noted that Mark has demonstrated what true courage is, in almost unassailable situations in the course of executing tasks and responsibilities.

He added that Mark is a combination of trust, devotion, diligence, resilience, perseverance and determination just as he wishes him good health, peace and wisdom in the years ahead.

On his path, former vice president Atiku Abubakar praised Mark for his indomitable spirit, recalling that Mark as President of the Senate provided quality leadership and brought sanity and stability to the polity.

Mark’s colleague and friend, Senator Tunde Ogbeha described him as a reliable and dependable brother. Ogbeha noted that Mark is a man of many parts who excels in every assignment.

Senate Minority leader Senator Abba Moro appreciated Mark for being a great mentor and urged him not to relent in making his reservoir of knowledge available to the younger generations.

Moro expressed optimism that history will be kind to Mark for his contributions to the development of the country.

Immediate past governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa prayed that God in his infinite mercy continues to grant Mark Good health, wisdom and courage.

Senator Okowa hoped that Mark will continue to make his wealth of experience in leadership available for the younger generation to emulate

Former Senate President and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Adolf Wabara described Mark as a unique leader who has the gift of managing human and material resources successfully.

Wabara recalled Mark’s leadership of the Senate nay National Assembly when he invoked the ‘doctrine of necessity’ to solve intractable constitutional crisis that almost bedeviled the nation in 2010.

Former Sokoto state governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal noted that Mark remains a foremost leader who has made positive impact in the leadership of Nigeria, especially in the legislature.

In his message, former Senate leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-egba (SAN) noted that Mark is a leader of inestimable value and tasked him to establish a leadership foundation where he would mentor and lecture young Nigerians on the rudiments of administration and leadership.

Mark was born on April 8, 1948. He was military Governor of Niger state, Communications minister, Senator and Senate President of Nigeria.