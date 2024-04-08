As part of its activities in reaching out to the needy, the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has distributed rice to Christian widows in Kaduna.

The distribution was facilitated through the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna State, Pastor Yohanna Buru

Pastor Buru during the distribution yesterday in Kaduna explained that El-Zakzaky has made it a tradition to extend food assistance to both Muslims and Christians during the Sallah festivities in order to promote peace, unity, and strengthen interfaith relations in the country.

He said this year’s distribution is significant due to the economic hardships and the high cost of living and the removal of fuel subsidies.

Expressing her gratitude, one of the widows who received a bag of rice, Madam Rahab shared her plight, revealing that her household had gone to bed without food for two days.

Mrs Rahab lamented the lack of government palliative measures, despite hearing about them, and urged authorities to ensure that assistance reaches those in need.

She also called for peace and unity in the country, urging both Muslims and Christians to pray for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She appealed to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to prioritise the welfare of widows and orphans, assuring him of their prayers for his administration’s success.