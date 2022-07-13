Golfing rivalries and artistry among Nigerian golfers will be rekindled at the golf course of IBB International Golf and Country Club as the Captain’s inaugural tournament, tagged: ‘Harmony Tournament’ tees off on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The tournament which will officially usher in Mike Onoja Ekoja as the 25th captain of the prestigious golf club is expected to feature about 500 golfers from across the country.

The chairman of the organising committee, Mr Andrew Yakubu, said during a press briefing heralding the event on Tuesday that the tournament would also witness big social interactions between cream de la cream in the society that are expected at the event, stressing that both the active and none active members of the club are full of expectations from the Captain’s inaugural tournament.

“IBB international Golf and Country Club was established in 1991 as a unity center through recreation and it was essentially the uniting ground of the teeming and rising population of the capital city, Abuja.

“We have membership of over 5 000 thousand active members with another sizable number of non-active members, that places us as one of the largest golf clubs in the country and also premium status among golf courses in Nigeria.

“By our constitution we have an AGM during which we elect the new people that will steer the affairs of the club and in April this year, we elected our current captain as the 25th captain of the club. Traditionally when the new captain comes in he has two main major events in the middle of so many other activities that he drives during his tenure. One of them is his inaugural tournament which he used to kick start his activities and the second one is the Captain Cup.

“The captain has captioned his inaugural tournament as ‘Harmony Tournament’ to kick start his activities. Though he has been very active since May, this is a ceremonial aspect of kick starting his tenure, and as well-wishers and patriotic members of the club we came to together drive the programme and ensure it come into fruition.

“For this programme, we have two major event days, which are Friday and Saturday. On Friday, high handicap men and women will play while the lower handicappers who are the experience golfers will swing on the course,”

Yakubu added that the Harmony Tournament which has received support from several corporate organisations and individuals will see winners in various categories smile home with different prizes.

The new captain of the club, Mike Onoja Ekoja, assured the participants of a good time, saying the IBB International Golf and Country Club as one of the prestigious golf clubs in Africa and has membership cut across the sections of the society is known for its tourist destination.