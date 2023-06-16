IBB Tasks NASS Leadership On Inclusive GovERNMENT

The Team New Nigeria (TNN), a pro-democracy and good governance group, has congratulated the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on his emergence as the chairman of the 10th National Assembly, urging him to ensure inclusiveness.

TNN, in a statement signed yesterday by its grand patron and former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, noted that despite the challenging circumstances, the authorities demonstrated their commitment to adhering to the rules of the National Assembly and democratic traditions.

The former Nigerian leader, described Sen Akpabio’s election, as well-deserved and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him by members of the National Assembly, and by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads in parts: “Team New Nigeria delightfully uses this opportunity to felicitate with other Principal Officers of the 10th National Assembly.

“This new team of capable and experienced men and women ushers in a new era of intensified government service delivery. We in the TNN therefore, hope that the National Assembly, under the leadership of Akpabio will succeed in overcoming her recent challenges, and reinforce her position as a champion of democracy, rule of law and good governance in Nigeria.