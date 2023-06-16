Reps: Wike Floors Atiku As Chinda Emerges Minority Leader

The supremacy battle between presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and former governor of Rivers State, Nyensom Wike, over minority leadership of the 10th House of Representatives climaxed yesterday.

Wike’s anointed aspirant emerged minority leader of the House, displacing Atiku’s choice.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that Wike’s favourite emerged through a consensus during a meeting of the PDP minority caucus at a prestigious hotel in Abuja yesterday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Atiku’s choice, Hon. Oluwole Oke, was compelled by the prevailing circumstances at the meeting to pull out of the race.

Wike had favoured Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State against Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State, who was projected by the former vice president.