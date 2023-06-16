Friday, June 16, 2023
Reps: Wike Floors Atiku As Chinda Emerges Minority Leader

by Sola Adebayo
11 seconds ago
in Cover Stories
The supremacy battle between presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and former  governor of Rivers State, Nyensom Wike, over minority leadership of the 10th House of Representatives climaxed yesterday.

Wike’s anointed aspirant emerged minority leader of the House, displacing Atiku’s choice.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that Wike’s favourite emerged through a consensus  during a meeting of the PDP minority caucus at a prestigious hotel in Abuja yesterday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Atiku’s choice, Hon. Oluwole Oke, was compelled by the prevailing circumstances at the meeting to pull out of the race.

Wike had favoured  Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State against Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State, who was projected by the former vice president.

