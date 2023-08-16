Ibom Air Excited As Akwa Ibom Gov Eno Boards Flight To Abuja

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has boarded Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja for the first time since assumption of office on Wednesday.

The governor was said to have boarded the airline to underscore his unwavering dedication and determination to lead by example.

A statement by Ibom Air GM, Marketing, and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, said the airline marked a significant milestone on August 16, 2023 as the mid-day flight departed Uyo to Abuja with the governor on board.

“The Governor arrived at the airport well before the departure time, meticulously ensuring that his presence did not disrupt the carefully planned schedule, despite the inherent challenges posed by security protocols and other governmental obligations. The governor’s actions echo his dedication to ensuring smooth operations for the people,” the statement said.