Good health is vital for the sustainable development of host communities, serving as a foundation for economic and social progress. A healthy population is more productive, enabling greater workforce participation. Sound health reduces healthcare costs, encouraging economic stability.

Socially, it enhances the quality of life, ensuring communities thrive.

On February 6 and 7, 2024, Ibom Developers took a significant step towards improving the health and well-being of residents in the Ikot Okwo, Ikot Ikwot, and Ndauku communities of Ikot Abasi LGA, Akwa Ibom through its two-day comprehensive medical outreach programmes.

Operating under the theme; ‘Good Health Your Greatest Asset,’ the initiative’s primary goal is to facilitate the early resolution of community health issues, recognising the pivotal role that timely intervention plays in safeguarding the overall well-being of the community.

Dignitaries present at the programme were Mrs. Dorothy Akpan Robert – Women Leader, Ndauku Community; Prince Felix Albert – Vice Council Secretary, Ndauku Community; Chief Happy Negro Dickson – Compound Head of Dickson Family, Ndauku Community; Chief Akpan Amos – Compound Head of Ikot Esighe Family, Ndauku Community; Chief Akpan Amos – Compound Head of Ikot Esighe Family, Ndauku Community; Chief Ufot Frank Udoekpo – Compound Head of Udoekpo Family, Ndauku Community; Chief Ukpe Uyo Amanama – Village Head of Ikot Ikwot Community and Imaobong Anthony Sylvanus – Women Leader Ikot Okwo Community.

The medical camps, conducted by Ibom Developers, targeted prevalent health concerns in the region, addressing key diseases that have a substantial impact on the communities, such as Malaria, Typhoid, Blood Pressure, Cough, and Skin Rashes. Medical supplies were provided during the medical outreach programmes. Sugar tests were also conducted given the increasing rates of diabetes in the region. Those diagnosed were provided with guidance on lifestyle changes.

Mrs. Dorothy Akpan Robert said, “Our community is grateful for this generous gesture, and we sincerely acknowledge Ibom Developers’ dedicated efforts and compassion. This initiative by the company empowers the community by fostering a culture of health consciousness and preventive care.”

Public health involves preventing diseases, promoting health, educating communities, providing healthcare access, maintaining a healthy environment, and being prepared for emergencies. This helps build resilient communities, a priority for the company.

Chief Ukpe Uyo Amanama expressed, “Ibom Developers’ Medical Outreach Programme is a testament to the transformative impact that community-driven health initiatives can have on the lives of individuals and the health landscape of a region.”

Ibom Developers is committed to the development and empowerment of host communities, focusing on addressing immediate health issues and promoting the well-being of communities, ensuring long-term healthy living.