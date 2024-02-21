Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest against the continued detention of a member of the party and former governor of the state, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

LEADERSHIP reports that the immediate-past governor of Kwara State had been in the custody of the EFCC since Monday after he honoured an invitation sent to him by the anti-graft agency.

The protesters, who marched to the EFCC’s zonal office in Ilorin, the state capital, expressed frustration and anger over the continued detention of the former governor.

They said that he was being detained for more than 48 hours without being charged to court.

The protesters led by the PDP State publicity secretary, Olusola Olusegun, accused EFCC of being used by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state to witch-hunt former Governor Ahmed.

Olusegun claimed that the former governor was being denied food, medication and visitors.

However, addressing the protesters, the zonal commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said that the former governor was yet to meet his bail conditions, saying that, “we’re following rule of law in keeping him.”

The EFCC boss also said that the former governor would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded, adding that, “we’re wrapping up. Once we wrap up, the law would take its course. The anti-graft agency, being a creation of law, would not go contrary to law.

“Everything we’ve done is within the ambit of the law. Former governor is cooperating with us and we’re making good progress following rule of law. As I speak, he’s with his lawyer, SAN, he attends to everyone who comes to see him, he has a doctor who has attended to him. He eats what he wants to eat. I urge us to allow law to take its course. We’re not partisan nor prompted by anybody. This body is solely sponsored by the federal government.”