IBOM ICON Hotels & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom has said it is poised to raise the bar amid ongoing renovation to upgrade the hotel and take its 5-star hospitality experience to new heights.

Speaking while receiving members of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Industry, Culture & Tourism, the chairman of the Board of IBOM ICON Hotels & Golf Resort, Mr. Udeme Ufot, acknowledged that it would be difficult to achieve results without the state government’s support, adding that upon takeover, there is a great need for refurbishment of the facility.

According to Ufot, a hotel of the size and class of IBOM ICON Hotels & Golf Resort usually attracts high traffic which ultimately translates to wear and tear. He revealed that refurbishment of the model room is completed, while the full renovation will commence soon to turn around the entire space when completed.

The chief executive officer of the management company, Mr. Adetope Kayode, while leading the committee on a facility tour, took time out to explain the new innovation the hotel’s management is working towards achieving upon completion of the renovation exercise.

Reacting, chairman of the House Committee on Commerce, Industry, Culture and Tourism, Kufreabasi Edidem, commended the staff and management of IBOM ICON Hotels & Golf Resort for raising the standard of the hospitality outfit and turning it into a profitable venture.

Edidem, who represents Itu State Constituency, expressed the legislature’s satisfaction with the management over its professionalism in the management of the facility and for prioritizing staff welfare.